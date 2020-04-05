Coronavirus - South Africa: 1585 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 80 new cases

Update: There are now 1585 confirmed cases of #COVID19, an increase of 80 new cases. We encourage individuals to take responsibility for measures, such as regular hygiene practises, self-isolation and social distancing. #StaySafe #StayAtHomeSA



