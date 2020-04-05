Coronavirus – Ghana: Confirmed 9 additional cases of COVID-19

Ghana has confirmed 9 additional cases, 6 from Greater Accra Region and 3 from Ashanti Region.

Details available at https://bit.ly/2JEgbAv.



