Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification on Situational COVID 19 Update

As part of strengthening the COVID-19 surveillance, a total of 641 laboratory tests conducted on samples taken from randomly selected Adama and Addis Ababa community members, health workers and persons who have direct contact with passengers. The test conducted by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, the Armor Hansen Research Institute and the National Animal Health Diagnosis and research Center. The two institutes (AHRI and NAHDRC) are started laboratory testing after they fulfill the quality assurance requirement.

Below are the details

Place of sample Number of samples Testeds Female Male Addis Ababa 444 314 198 116 130 Adama 197 156 114 42 41 General 641 470 312 158 171

Out of the total 641, 470 of them are negative and the remaining results will be notified to the public as soon as the laboratory result is out.

For more information please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796, or use our email:­ ephieoc @gmail.com.



