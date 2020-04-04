Minister praises Angolans' devotion to peace

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 4 - The minister of State for Social Affairs Saturday in Luanda highlighted the maturity and will to keeping peace, social progress, national unity and sound co-existence within diversity, showed by the people of Angola over the few last years. ,

Carolina Cerqueira was speaking on the occasion of the celebration of the Peace and National Reconciliation Day, 4 April.

The minister on the occasion spoke of the need for the sentiment of patriotism to continue to be inculcated among the children and youths, with their inclusion in the school curricula, along with the respect for national symbols and institutions of the State.

“The new generations should continue assimilating values like those of dignity, respect for difference, tolerance, solidarity, freedom and justice, respect for our traditions and the seniors should regain the status of institution of respect and consideration, not only in the rural area, but also in the cities,” said the official.

Carolina Cerqueira appealed for strengthened values of family cohesion and unity, particularly the respect for women as transmitters of culture and peace, good customs, guardians of family stability, through banning violence within family.

She called on the people of Angola to seize the present confinement moment to strengthen family relations through mutual help, dialogue and sharing of responsibilities, through exercising spiritual tranquillity and peace among all members of the family.

According to the minister, the State has been traying to play its role, by planning and implementing public policies of social integration and inclusion, adding that the resources that were once directed to the war are now being channelled to the social sector, chiefly education, health and housing.

Representatives of Angolan government and then UNITA rebel movement signed a peace accord in Luena city, eastern Moxico province, on 4 April 2002, bringing an end to almost three decades of civil war.

