Loan Doctor Financial partners with Credible to expand its lending abilities

We are excited to work with Credible, which is committed to bringing competitive rates to their clients and ours for their financial needs ranging from personal loans, students loans and mortgages” — Dr. Edgar Radjabli, DDS, CTA and CEO of Loan Doctor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loan Doctor Financial’s focus has always been on healthcare lending, with a specific focus on business lending for healthcare practice acquisitions, startups and real estate. With its significant growth over the last few years, it has seen a dramatic increase in non-healthcare professionals looking for lending products.

“Our own lending activities are very narrowly focused, so we were turning away clients who did not fit our strict criteria. We’ve since learned that now, especially with the current health crisis, there is a huge demand for financing outside of our core client base” explains Dr. Edgar Radjabli, DDS, CEO.

To meet the growing needs of personal loans, student loan refinance and mortgages from non-doctor clients, Loan Doctor sought out a nationally licensed partner with the same reputation that Loan Doctor has in the healthcare finance field: great customer service and low rates.

Credible, a consumer lender that brings together top banks that compete to offer the most competitive rates to clients, has been revolutionizing the consumer lending space in its founding in 2012.

As part of the partnership, Loan Doctor clients will receive unique perks if they get a loan through Credible: $750 when refinancing a student loan over $100k ($350 if under) and $100 for a personal loan.

“We’ve seen a large increase in interest for personal loans, stemming from many people’s income being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and traditionally they have tended to be quite expensive,” continued Dr. Radjabli. “That is why we are excited to work with Credible, who is committed to bringing competitive rates to their clients and ours”

Loan Doctor clients can access lending products through their account page: Credible Services for Loan Doctor Clients



