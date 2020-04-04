Minister defends permanent recognition of homeland heroes

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 4 - The minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, appealed to society for permanent recognition to all heroes of the country who made their contribution to the achievement of peace, which is celebrated on April 4.,

The minister, who spoke to the press at the end of the laying of a wreath at the “Monument to the Unknown Soldier”, said that the tribute is an acknowledgment of the entire Angolan nation to those who gave away most of their youth and shed their blood so that Angola today could witnessed this climate of peace.

Carolina Cerqueira expressed her hope that Angola’s peace can be golden and lasting for the benefit of the children of Angola and for the prosperity and development of the country.

The April 4 celebrations began with the raising of the flag at the Armed Forces Museum, followed by the laying of the wreath and ending with a statement on Covid-19 by the Government of Luanda Province (GPL).

Angola celebrates the 4th of April, since 2002, as the Day of Peace and National Reconciliation. On this date, the Peace treaties for Angola were signed, after dozens of years of armed conflict, post-independence in 1975.

