Coronavirus - Somalia: two new cases of Coronavirus in Somalia
There are 2 new cases of coronavirus in Somalia.
Total confirmed: 7 Recovered: 1 Deaths: 0Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Somalia.
