Grocery Expert Brittain Ladd Joins Robomart’s Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robomart, the Silicon Valley based leader in store-hailing, announced today the appointment of Brittain Ladd as a member of the company’s Advisory Board.



Mr. Ladd is widely recognized as an expert in the grocery space, having designed the strategy for Amazon’s Grocery efforts. He regularly consults the CEOs of the leading supermarkets across the world and publishes thought leadership pieces in some of the most prominent publications.

Robomart Co-founder and CEO Ali Ahmed commented: “We are extremely excited to welcome Brittain as an advisor to Robomart. Brittain was early to recognize the uniqueness of our offering and has been a huge believer in our mission. We are fortunate to be able to leverage his wealth of expertise as we push our business forward.”

Mr. Ladd is currently the chief logistics officer for Pulse Integration, and has worked on Worldwide E-Commerce and Cross Border Expansion, Fresh/Pantry Operations, and Micro-Fulfillment at Amazon and on strategy at Deloitte, Capgemini and Dell.

Brittain commented, “Due to the current pandemic consumers are increasingly reluctant to go to the grocery store and shop around others. This is an opportune time for Robomart — the business is ideally positioned to provide unique benefits by offering personal grocery shopping at consumers’ doorsteps without having to shop around others or risk having a delivery person handle their goods. I’m excited to help navigate Robomart’s strategic direction as they get ready to deploy.”

About Robomart

Based in Milpitas, Calif., Robomart, Inc. has created the world's first store-hailing service through its on-demand, automated mobile mini-marts. Robomarts are engineered with cutting-edge technology, including driverless tech for autonomy, teleoperations for safety, a checkout-free system for convenience, and purpose-built refrigeration for cooling. Founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs with deep domain expertise in on-demand delivery, robotics, and food retailing, the company’s mission is to create the most accessible and immediate way to shop. To learn more about Robomart, visit robomart.co .

