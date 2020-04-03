No Borders, Inc. (Ticker:NBDR) Has Begun Receiving and Shipping of the 15 Minute COVID-19 Serological Tests in the USA

/EIN News/ -- QUEEN CREEK, AZ, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), today announced that the Company has in the past week received its initial shipment of COVID-19 serological tests into its operations center in Phoenix, Arizona, with the first shipment to a New Jersey municipality being sent out last Wednesday.



Through our medical supply chains, the Company has been able to import a 15 minute COVID-19 test for distribution. Using a serology test allows patients to see if their body has developed antibodies that could have been created by being infected with the COVID-19 virus. The manufacturers of the SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody Rapid Test Kit in China have applied for the Emergency use Authorization (“EUA”) registration with the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), allowing them to be sold in the United States.

While the manufacturers of these tests have applied for their respective EUA’s, the FDA has not approved of these tests as of yet. Negative results do not rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection, and positive results may be due to a past or present infection of SARS-CoV2 or a similar coronavirus strain such as HKU1 or NL63 as examples.

In order to assist the Company with these processes, the Company has retained an experienced FDA & import/export legal firm Benjamin L. England & Associates of Washington, D.C., to represent No Borders, Inc., in ongoing FDA and import/export matters. Based on the most recent guidance from the FDA (LINK HERE) and the interpretation of said guidance by said law firm the Company has begun shipments of these tests within the last 7 days.

These tests that MediDent Supplies is shipping into the USA use what’s called a “serological” technique, which looks for antibodies in a patient’s blood. These are only present if someone has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, since, as of right now, researchers haven’t found any evidence that natural antibodies to this particular virus exist without exposure to the virus. By contrast, the types of tests that are currently in use in the USA and at labs around the world are “PCR” tests, which use a molecular-based, batch testing approach to determine if the virus is present genetically in a mucus specimen.

The Company has found itself finding and solving multiple hurdles as it enters into this rapidly evolving, highly competitive, and heavily regulated space. The logistics of dealing with such a high demand for products and dealing with sellers in China, brokers, transport companies, customs and duties, inspectors, and local and federal governments, has presented new and evolving challenges for the No Borders, Inc. teams. The Company is working hard to rise to these challenges as they occur.

We see this opportunity to provide the desperately needed help to the citizens of our Country while, at the same time being able to expand MediDent Supplies, at a pace and in a way that we could never have thought of before. We have been able to add a small amount of new SKU’s to our brand, but these new products will be in high demand and will help make the MediDent name much better known in the medical community.

MediDent Supplies continues to work toward supplying medical supplies to local, state and federal authorities and medical groups. Aside from the serological tests, the company has also delivered thousands of N-95 masks to several end users around the county, allowing them to continue their life-saving work, as safely as possible.

Please stay home, cover your cough and WASH YOUR HANDS.

About No Borders, Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation, and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority and Intellectual Property ownership across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. (www.NoBordersNaturals.com)

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency (www.NoBordersLabs.com).

www.CBDLabChain.com a powerful, Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies (www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the U.S., South America, Asia, and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

OTC PINK: NBDR

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc. 's anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact: contact@nbdr.co





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.