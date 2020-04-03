Global Ship Lease, Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the "Company") has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").



In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, a copy of the Form 20-F can be found under the Investor Relations section (Annual Reports) of the Company's website at http://www.globalshiplease.com. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the audited financial statements free of charge by contacting the Company at info@globalshiplease.com or by writing to Global Ship Lease, Inc., care of Global Ship Lease Services Limited, 25 Wilton Road, London SW1V 1LW, United Kingdom or by telephoning The IGB Group at +1-646-673-9701.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

Including the two Post-Panamax containerships delivered in early 2020, Global Ship Lease owns 45 ships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, of which nine are fuel efficient new-design wide beam, with a total capacity of 249,160 TEU and an average age, weighted by TEU capacity, of 12.8 years as at December 31, 2019.

Adjusted to include all charters agreed up to February 28, 2020, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters at December 31, 2019, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control, was 2.5 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $767 million. Contracted revenue was $852 million, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.8 years.

Investor and Media Contacts:

The IGB Group

Bryan Degnan

646-673-9701

or

Leon Berman

212-477-8438



