CORE CANADIAN DIVIDEND TRUST DECLARES MONTHLY FUND DISTRIBUTION

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CDD.UN) Core Canadian Dividend Trust declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.02275 per unit, payable on April 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on April 15, 2020.



For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO



Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

