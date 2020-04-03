Nick Stroboulis: The Bail Bonds Industry, What is It?

The bail bonds industry is something you may have heard of, but in turn still not know what exactly it is. Let Nick Stroboulis educate you on the finer points.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The bail bonds industry is something a lot of people have heard of, but do not fully understand what it is and what it does. Most people know what bail is — basically, the process of someone accused of a crime being allowed to be temporarily released from holding while they await trial, with their release being dependent on them or someone else putting up a sum of money to ensure that they will show up for trial when the time comes. What a lot of people do not understand about this process, however, is the bail bonds industry, which is a necessary step of the process. Nick Stroboulis of Tampa will explain the finer points of this industry below.Nick Stroboulis: what does the bail bonds industry entail?Not everyone is going to be able to afford the cost of their bail as it were, Nick Stroboulis of Tampa points out. This is where bail bondsmen come in. Bail bondsmen basically provide the money for the defendant's bail in order to avoid that person having to sit in jail. On top of the money paid towards the bail, a bail bondsman will ask for a certain fee on top of it, ensuring that no matter what happens, they will have that fee in their pockets. Typically, you can expect the fee to be somewhere around 10 percent of the bail, though this varies from person to person. When the defendant makes all of their required court appearances, all the bail money will be paid back. There is, of course, the risk that the defendant may flee, which is probably the biggest risk of the industry, Nick Stroboulis of Tampa explains.According to Nick Stroboulis of Tampa , the risk of fleeing is certainly a big one, as you will have trouble recovering the money you committed to their bail if they are not returned. One way that you can ensure your client is not successful in fleeing and ripping you off for the bail money is to track their license plate and using a service that themselves tracks license plates, thereby allowing you to have an idea where your fleeing client may be, Nick Stroboulis of Tampa points out. Some bail bondsmen can be somewhat cavalier in how they execute their profession, however. This is not the norm, but it's certainly not nonexistent, Nick Stroboulis points out. Bail bondsmen need to be responsible and, whenever possible, avoid violence in getting their client back. Clients flee for a variety of reasons, be it guilt or simply fear. However, bail bondsmen nevertheless have an obligation to round them back up and ensure that they face justice and pay back for what they owe, Nick Stroboulis of Tampa explains.



