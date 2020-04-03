STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

SAMOA, April 3 - GOVT PRESS SECRETARIAT: The State of Emergency will be extended for another four weeks.

In signing the extension into law this evening His Highness the Head of State, AfiogaTuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II , after consultation with Cabinet as set out in F.K. (20) Special 13 is “satisfied that a grave emergency exists whereby the health, security or economic life of Samoa is threatened by a catastrophe.”

The extension will be in force in Samoa commencing from 12am of the morning of 5th April 2020 until 12 midnight of 2nd May 2020.

All Emergency Orders issued on 30 March 2020 under the previous Proclamation of the State of Emergency 21 March – 4 April 2020, continue in force until and unless revised or revoked.