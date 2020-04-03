Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa Inspires And Supports Emerging African Entrepreneurs

“For Africa to prosper, we must abandon employment-seeking attitude and adopt the mindset of relentless expansion of employment-creators”

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his 50 years of doing business across Africa, key among Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa’s missions is to inspire and support Africa’s younger crop of budding entrepreneurs. As he puts it, this should be the mission of Africa’s political and business leaders alike. This is vital because “in Africa, the mindset drummed into young people is to go to school and seek employment but not to aspire to join the ranks of employment-creators. This has to change. If the entire African population joins the workforce as employees, who will employ them? The approach on our continent is one-sided.”Ayabatwa challenges the status quo by inspiring and supporting young upcoming entrepreneurs. Take the case of Ahmed Bashir who worked in the Meridian Tobacco Company (MTC) , one of Ayabatwa’s factories based in Arua, Uganda. From a humble beginning in the company as an employee, Bashir is a crucial supplier in the tobacco business chain. Due to his enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit, Bashir was encouraged to transform himself from an employee to a partner of MTC.Bashir convinced MTC that he had what it takes to enter the world business. With Ayabatwa’s corporate social responsibility program that provides training, Bashir did just that - he became a business man in his own right. Today, Bashir is a buyer in charge of quality assurance directly connected to billions of Ugandan shillings paid out annually to the Arua farmers. In other words, Bashir became a valued business partner and a key stakeholder in the uplifting of his community and region. He has improved the lives of his family and inspired his neighbours to aim higher.In Ayabatwa’s view, Africa needs thousands of Bashirs. Simply put, entrepreneurs are national assets to be cultivated, motivated, and remunerated to the greatest possible extent. Embedded in entrepreneurship is the ability to change the way we live and work. Entrepreneurs’ innovative thinking improves standards of living, and crucially, creates wealth, thereby contributing to a growing economy. According to Ayabatwa, that is the only means Africa will defeat poverty and prosper.



