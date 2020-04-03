CytoDyn CEO Dr. Pourhassan Appearance on Fox Business Network Rescheduled to April 8 Same Time (11am PT); CytoDyn will Reveal Today the Name of the Hospital and the Physician who Treated 10 Patients During an Interview on Seattle-Affiliate of CBS News…

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Washington, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, will be rescheduled to appear on Fox Business Network on the “Making Money with Charles Payne” program on April 8 and a second interview and will also available via live streaming at https://www.foxbusiness.com/shows/making-money-with-charles-payne .



Although Dr. Pourhassan’s appearance has been re-scheduled, the CytoDyn team wishes to take this opportunity to express its deep gratitude and appreciation to the hospital, the physician, and his medical team for their heroic efforts in fighting COVID-19 and exploring leronlimab’s potential benefit for this population. Dr. Pourhassan will reveal the name of this hospital and the physician today in an interview that will air between 5-6:30 p.m. The interview is with CBS Seattle affiliate, KIRO 7, Cox Media Group. A link to this interview will be available on CytoDyn’s website at www.cytodyn.com .

About Coronavirus Disease 2019

SARS-CoV-2 was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. The origin of SARS-CoV-2 causing the COVID-19 disease is uncertain, and the virus is highly contagious. COVID-19 typically transmits person to person through respiratory droplets, commonly resulting from coughing, sneezing, and close personal contact. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals. For confirmed COVID-19 infections, symptoms have included fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Clinical manifestations in patients have ranged from non-existent to severe and fatal. At this time, there are minimal treatment options for COVID-19.

