ThriftBooks Accepting Book Drop-Offs in Reno

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s Springtime and there’s no better time to clean out the house than while you are Staying Home and Staying Safe. Since many regular book donation locations are temporarily closed, ThriftBooks is offering a book drop-off at its Reno, NV facility to help people recycle unwanted books.

“With the weather warming and the extra time many people are spending at home, some of our customers may be inspired to declutter and organize their households,” said Michael Teague, VP of Operations at ThriftBooks. “We are excited to provide a solution for your unwanted books and to be an additional resource during these unprecedented times.”

ThriftBooks is providing a book drop at its Reno facility, located at 880 North Hills Blvd, Suite #500, Reno, NV 89506. Other locations may be added in the coming weeks.

In exchange for a clean box of books in good condition for resale, ThriftBooks, the world’s largest online used book seller, will provide a $10 credit for its online store at https://www.ThriftBooks.com/.

Book drops will be accepted Monday through Saturday from 10am – 6pm via a drive-up and drop service. Appropriate social distance requirements of a minimum of six feet will be maintained.

At this time, ThriftBooks is only accepting drop-off packages and asks that packages not be mailed, so that store credit can be issued instantly.

“We are pleased to be a resource for the community in this interim situation,” added Teague. "Together we’ll keep as many people reading as we can, one book at a time!"

Those who are interested in learning more can visit the ThriftBooks website at https://www.ThriftBooks.com/, Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thriftbooks/, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thriftbooks/, or follow @thriftbooks on Twitter.

About ThriftBooks

Based in Seattle, WA, ThriftBooks is the world’s largest online used book seller, having sold more than 150 million books since its inception. Founded in 2003 and backed by KCB Management, ThriftBooks operates seven fulfillment centers in the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and collectible books. ThriftBooks relies on proprietary software to identify and list books, as well as a sophisticated pricing model that dynamically prices books across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, and others.

Barbara Hagen ThriftBooks 2532752241 bhagen@thriftbooks.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.