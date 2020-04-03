Africa: COVID-19 Surveillance Update - 3 April 2020 5:00 p.m

Total number positive cases in Africa 7,028 50 countries 289 deaths 592 recovery cases by Region

African Union Member States (50) reporting COVID-19 cases (7,123), deaths (289), and recoveries (592) by region:

Central (535 cases, 24 deaths, 20 recoveries): Burundi (3, 0, 0), Cameroon (306, 7, 10), Central African Republic (8, 0, 3), Chad (7, 0, 0), Congo (41, 3, 2), DRC (134, 13, 3), Equatorial Guinea (15, 0, 1), Gabon (21, 1, 1)

Eastern (643, 14, 16): Djibouti (41, 0, 2), Eritrea (22, 0, 0), Ethiopia (35, 0, 4), Kenya (122, 3, 4), Madagascar (65, 0, 0), Mauritius (186, 7, 0), Rwanda (84, 0, 0), Seychelles (10, 0, 0), Somalia (5, 0, 1), Sudan (8, 2, 2), Tanzania (20, 1, 3), Uganda (45, 0, 0)

Northern (3,057, 203, 332): Algeria (986, 83, 77), Egypt (865, 58, 201), Libya (11, 1, 0), Mauritania (5, 0, 0), Morocco (735, 47, 49), Tunisia (455, 14, 5)

Southern (1,558, 10, 48): Angola (8, 2, 0), Botswana (4, 1, 0), Eswatini (9, 0, 1), Malawi, (3,0,0), Mozambique (10, 0, 0), Namibia (14, 0, 2), South Africa (1,462, 5, 45), Zambia (39, 1, 0), Zimbabwe (9, 1, 0)

Western (1,330, 38, 176): Benin (16, 0, 2), Burkina Faso (288, 16, 50), Cape Verde (6, 1, 0), Côte d'Ivoire (194, 1, 15), Gambia (4, 1, 2), Ghana (204, 5, 3), Guinea (30, 0, 1), Guinea-Bissau (9, 0, 0), Liberia (6, 0, 0), Mali (36, 3, 0), Niger (98, 5, 0), Nigeria (190, 2, 20), Senegal (207, 1, 66), Sierra Leone (2, 0, 0), Togo (40, 3, 17)



