Coronavirus - Nigeria: Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Osun State, Nigeria
Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria. As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.