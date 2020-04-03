Local elections "remain in place" - president's aide

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 3 - The Minister of State and Head of the Security Affairs Office of the President of the Republic Pedro Sebastiao said Friday that the holding of municipal elections continues in the Government's planning, despite the constraints caused by Covid-19.,

The President's aide said so during a press conference on the pandemic, stressing that so far, nothing has yet prevented the process from taking place this year.

