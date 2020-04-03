Local elections "remain in place" - president's aide
The President's aide said so during a press conference on the pandemic, stressing that so far, nothing has yet prevented the process from taking place this year.,
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.