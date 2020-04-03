Blood Screening Market to Rise at 7.4% CAGR till 2026 Driven by the Increasing Number of Regulatory Clearances for New Tests, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Blood Screening Market Research Report are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Grifols, S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, BD, DiaSorin S.p.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, QUOTIENT, Other Players

Pune, April 03, 2020 -- The global blood screening market size is projected to reach USD 4.09 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing awareness regarding blood disorders will lead to a wider adoption across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Blood Screening Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, and Reagents & Kits), By Technology (Molecular Tests, and Serology Tests), By End User (Independent Clinical Laboratories, Hospital-based Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 2.31 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.



Blood screening is a process that is carried out before blood donations or transfusions. It is carried out to examine and study the nature of the blood and detect infectious presence. Contributions from government as well as private organizations towards the use of blood screening processes will emerge in favour of the companies operating in this market. The increasing number of regulatory approvals for new tests will bode well for the market in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing investment towards developing advanced processes will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.



An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing number of regulatory approvals has had a massive impact on the growth of the market in recent years. The high investments made by large scale companies have yielded improved products; subsequently leading to an increasing number of FDA cleared products. Grifol’s latest approval for its Procleix Ultrio Elite and Procleix WNV is a perfect example of a major industry development of recent times. Grifol’s latest approval will come as a welcome step towards the growth of the company. Moreover, this step will have a direct impact on the global market, considering the worldwide consumer base coverage of the company.





North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Investments by Major Companies Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing blood screening market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America currently dominates the global market accounting to the massive adoption of blood screening procedures by people across the country. The increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of use of contaminated blood has played a major part towards the rapid adoption of this procedure. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 967.0 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.



List of the leading companies that are operating in the global blood screening market include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

BD

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

QUOTIENT

Other Players



Industry Developments:



April 2019: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced that it has received approval from the U.S Food Drug and Administration (FDA) for its IH-500 system.





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

