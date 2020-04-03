Volunteer to Pilot New DOE Funding Application Process

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (EERE) will launch a new website to replace eXCHANGE for funding opportunity announcements and application submission. We are looking for volunteers to pilot the new process. Beginning in Fiscal Year 2021, organizations interested in responding to EERE opportunities will use the EERE Program Information Center (EPIC) to view open opportunities and submit applications. The EPIC Application Submissions Pilot will take place in May—June, 2020. Interested organizations will have a chance to register early and get a firsthand look at EPIC and how the process is changing. The biggest change to the registration process is that your organization must register before your individual applicant accounts can be created. During the pilot, participants will be asked to register in EPIC and submit a test application. Participants will have access to training videos and will be asked to provide feedback on the new process.

The pilot is open to any organization. The following roles are needed to register for the pilot: (1) Your organization’s Government Business Point of Contact (from Sam.gov) and (2) Technical Points of Contact (e.g., Principle Investigators) or any other person who prepares, reviews or submits applications for funding opportunities. Organizations interested in participating in the pilot should email eere-epichelpdesk@ee.doe.gov by May 1, 2020.

Please include “EPIC Application Submissions Pilot” in the subject line and include the following information:

Full Name

Email Address

Organization Name

Pilot space is limited. Participants will be selected on a first-come-first-serve basis.