Coronavirus - Uganda: SCD Uganda contributes UGX 200 million to fight COVID-19 in Uganda

The Permanent Secretary,  Diana Atwine received UGX 200 million from SCD Uganda, Ltd as their contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Uganda.

