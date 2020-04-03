There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,491 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zambia: No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Zambia

In the last 24hrs, there were no new confirmed cases of #COVID19 recorded in Zambia

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.