Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Partners' website www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section.



About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Partners (NYSE:NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com .

