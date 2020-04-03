CUBESMART LAUNCHES CONTACTLESS STORAGE RENTAL PROCESS NATIONWIDE

Serving essential needs while promoting social distancing, customers at all CubeSmart locations can now bypass the counter when renting storage units

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, introduced the ability for customers to rent a storage cube electronically without the need for direct contact with others at CubeSmart locations nationwide. Now, customers can rent and gain access to their storage cube by completing a few simple steps over the phone and online.

“In just a week we moved from introducing contactless rentals in New Jersey to rolling it our nationwide. I am proud of the speed and agility of our innovation team to have developed and launched this important rental solution nationwide to serve the best interests of our customers and teammates,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “Through our contactless rental solution, we will continue to provide a superior customer service experience that people have come to expect from CubeSmart while enabling the physical distancing necessary in our current environment.”

Under CubeSmart’s contactless rental process, customers can bypass the rental counter and proceed directly to their storage cube. While customers won’t need to interact in-person, CubeSmart teammates will be available to guide them through the rental process, answer any questions they may have, and ensure their customer experience is as seamless as possible.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,232 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:

Tim Martin

Chief Financial Officer

(610) 535-5700



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.