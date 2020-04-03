Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on the RESTORE-1 Parkinson’s Disease Trial

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today provided an update on the RESTORE-1 clinical trial of VY-AADC (NBIb-1817) for Parkinson’s disease. Voyager and its collaborator Neurocrine Biosciences have temporarily paused screening of new patients in the RESTORE-1 trial to allow clinical trial sites to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on both the implementation of previously disclosed protocol amendments and on the safety of study participants. The companies plan to resume patient screening and enrollment as soon as the assessment is completed and Neurocrine, as the study sponsor, and Voyager, in consultation with clinical sites, determine that screening can safely and effectively resume. Voyager and Neurocrine Biosciences continue preparations for the initiation of the RESTORE-2 registrational study in Parkinson’s disease planned for the second half of 2020.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s wholly-owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Friedreich’s ataxia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau and alpha-synuclein proteins in the brain. Voyager has strategic collaborations with AbbVie and Neurocrine Biosciences. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “undoubtedly,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, all statements Voyager makes regarding the assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the RESTORE-1 and RESTORE-2 trials, the resumption of screening and enrollment in the RESTORE-1 trial and planned initiation of the RESTORE-2 trial. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Voyager’s management that, although Voyager believes such forward-looking statements to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the RESTORE-1 and RESTORE-2 trials may not be completed or may be substantially delayed, the risk that the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic may not allow Neurocrine Biosciences to resume screening and enrollment of patients for the RESTORE-1 trial or to commence the RESTORE-2 trial, the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the RESTORE-1 and RESTORE-2 trials could affect Voyager’s existing collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, or the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic could affect Voyager’s ability to develop and commercialize products currently in Voyager’s research and development pipeline. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Voyager’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in the press release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Voyager undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise this information or any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

