Trxade Featured in Broadcast on Much-Needed Solutions to Healthcare Dilemma

America offers some of the most advanced health services in the world, but access and affordability remain out of reach for a huge swath of the population. In fact, Gallup has identified healthcare as the number-one concern of this country for the last 18 consecutive years. Healthcare spending now accounts for about 18% of the nation’s GDP, soaring to $3.6 trillion ($11,172 per person) in 2018.

Leveraging the nation’s 24,000 independent pharmacies, Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) is delivering much-needed solutions to the healthcare dilemma. Trxade is rapidly building a platform of integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare services to facilitate price transparency and increased profit margins for both independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical product wholesalers.

About Trxade Group Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables price transparency and increased profit margins to buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, makes Healthcare services affordable and accessible across all 50 states, and steps in to meet today’s immediate demands. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of four synergistic operating platforms: the Trxade B2B trading platform with 12,100 registered pharmacies, a licensed virtual Wholesaler, affordable healthcare via its Bonum Health app or web-based telehealth services, and Same Day or Mail Order Pharmacy delivery capabilities via its DelivMeds app featuring its extensive nationwide distribution network. For additional information, please visit www.Trxade.com, www.DelivMeds.com and www.BonumHealth.com.

