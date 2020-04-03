Rocket Lawyer Supports Business Owners with Free Coronavirus Legal Resource Center Online

Leading online legal services provider delivers no cost Attorney Q&A, legal documents and critical information to help employers protect their business, take advantage of government relief programs and safeguard their employees.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lawyer, the global leader in digital legal services, today launched its Coronavirus Legal Center, a free, one-stop resource that provides employers with expert legal advice, business continuity guidance, critical legal documents, and consultations with lawyers in the Rocket Lawyer network to enable them to successfully navigate the myriad challenges arising from the pandemic. The Rocket Lawyer Coronavirus Legal Center is also an essential resource for legal advice in connection with small business loans and aid pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Coronavirus Legal Center offerings for the US , UK , France , and Netherlands are free of charge and currently available to anyone.



As COVID-19 continues to disrupt the daily lives of millions around the world, business owners’ legal needs are snowballing, at a time when obtaining legal counsel could be harder than ever. Rocket Lawyer’s Coronavirus Legal Center provides legal guidance and resources to alleviate the immense pressure and confusion employers face and helps address their business continuity concerns. With a sharp focus on the top legal questions employers have today, the Coronavirus Legal Center removes the need to wade through a sea of internet search results and can be easily accessed from any device.

Rocket Lawyer continues to observe a surge in legal document demand for key business, employment, and personal legal matters. For example, In March, Work from Home (Telecommuting) Agreements alone saw a spike in volume of more than 1500% week over week.*

“This is a moment of unprecedented challenge - a healthcare crisis that has resulted in the sharpest economic disruption of our lifetimes. I’m so proud of how our customers, our community and our team have responded to tough times - with resilience, compassion and plain old hard work - to care for the sick, sacrifice by distancing and building new services to help each other. We want to thank in particular, all the healthcare workers on the front lines in this fight against disease - they are heroes to us all. So, as the government enacts massive relief measures, we want to do our part to help our fellow employers, individuals and families, navigate the sudden influx of economic issues we’re all facing together,” said Charley Moore, Rocket Lawyer Founder and CEO. “Staying true to our mission to make legal help affordable and simple for everyone, we have rallied our team and leveraged our platform to quickly launch the Coronavirus Legal Center and we hope it provides much-needed assistance to those in need.”

The Rocket Lawyer Coronavirus Legal Center provides:

A dedicated legal hub with answers to the most pressing legal questions presented by the pandemic, updated frequently

Private, Coronavirus crisis-related, Question & Answer (Q&A) with a knowledgeable Rocket Lawyer On Call ® attorney

attorney Multiple digital legal documents to create, share and sign (such as Employee Handbook, Telecommuting (Work from Home) Agreement, Temporary Employment Agreement, Bankruptcy Worksheet, timely business letters and more)

Plain language explanations and updates of government benefits, CARES Act relief, small business loans, and stimulus programs

Curated links to additional resources for news, healthcare information and best practices for employers, individuals and families who are dealing with COVID-19 disruptions to their lives and their livelihoods

Rocket Lawyer will also be hosting a series of webinars and virtual conferences, featuring expert attorneys from its On Call network, in partnership with HR industry leaders like Woodruff Sawyer, HR Girlfriends, and PeopleTechPartners. Topics include employment, healthcare, and business law issues related to the Coronavirus pandemic and the government response as well as estate planning for individuals.

"The coronavirus pandemic is new territory for us and we’re dealing with so many challenges we’ve never faced before. Via webinar, a Rocket Lawyer On Call® attorney educated the members of our HR community and answered many pressing legal questions,” said Saná Rasul, President of HR Girlfriends, a Human Resources organization. “It was very timely and helpful, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

*Source: Rocket Lawyer Internal (Feb. 15, 2020 - Feb. 21, 2020 vs. March 14, 2020 - March 20, 2020)

About Rocket Lawyer :

At Rocket Lawyer, we believe everyone deserves affordable and simple legal services. Our laws should protect and empower — but for too many of us, the law is a burden, because of high costs and complexity. So, we’re changing things. Rocket Lawyer delivers legal documentation and attorney advice, anytime, anywhere, on any device. Since 2008, we’ve helped over 20 million businesses, families and individuals obtain the legal help they need, at a price they can afford. That’s legal made simple.® Visit www.rocketlawyer.com for a free trial and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

