Insurance Risk Partners, LLC Announces Partnership with BRP Group, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Oklahoma City, OK, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma City-based Insurance Risk Partners (IRP) announced April 1st that they have entered into a partnership with BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) to become part of their BKS-Partners operating group.

IRP was formed in 2016 by industry veterans Paul and David Brown, and Patrick Truhlar, who have decades of insurance industry experience. Since its inception, IRP has been known by clients and industry partners for their technical approach to risk management and insurance placements that supports its fundamental belief that “People Deserve Insurance Done Right”. The firm’s client roster specifically includes domestic and international infrastructure-focused private equity firms and their investment subsidiaries, publicly-traded utilities, independent power generation facilities, commodity transportation companies, midstream energy firms, and renewable power generation companies.

“We evaluated multiple alternatives to continue to support and fuel our rapid organic growth in our efforts to becoming a top 100 firm over the longer term. After a thorough process, we chose to join BRP Group at this early stage in our firm’s history because we believe the partnership will accelerate our top-line growth by leveraging BRP’s innovative service platform and unique capital structure,” said Paul Brown, Chief Executive Officer of IRP. “We want to build a great business together in which both our clients and our colleagues would be excited to be included. BKS-Partners has an unparalleled track record of investing in the tools and client capabilities that will ensure our firm’s continued success. Our current clients can expect a smooth transition, and our colleagues are looking forward to the new opportunities that BRP Group provides.”

BRP Group, Inc. is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. They are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support clients, colleagues, insurance company partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive their growth. BRP represents over 450,000 clients across the United States and internationally, with approximately 50 offices in seven states.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the successful and expertly skilled IRP team, which expands our capabilities within the rapidly growing mission-critical energy and infrastructure segment, while allowing us to better capitalize on upmarket opportunities throughout BRP,” said Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of BRP Group. “Paul, David and Patrick have built a fantastic business headquartered in the South-Central region based on technical expertise, with a large client focus in the U.S. as well as internationally. As a result of this new partnership, we will expand our large account and technical insurance risk and placement capabilities in the U.S. and abroad.”

For more information visit www.irpinsurance.com

Rachel Carr Baldwin Risk Partners (813) 418-5166 Rachel.Carr@baldwinriskpartners.com



