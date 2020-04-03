Coronavirus - Kenya: Harleys Ltd donate Sanitizers to Kenya
The new Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service Director Charles Rombo receives a donation of Sanitizers from the Managing Director Harleys Ltd. The donation will aid the national fight against the Corona virus diseaseDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
