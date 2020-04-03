There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,511 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: Harleys Ltd donate Sanitizers to Kenya

The new Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service Director Charles Rombo receives a donation of Sanitizers from the Managing Director Harleys Ltd. The donation will aid the national fight against the Corona virus disease

