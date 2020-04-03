Coronavirus - Eswatini COVID-19 essential services as regulated

Subsequent to the statement by His Excellency Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini on the 1st April 2020, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade hereby prescribes the essential indutries that will continue to operate during the period of the partial lockdown.

This is an attempt to mitigate the spread of the global pandemic that is COVID-19 and is line with the requirements of Section 23 Sub-section 1 of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) Regulations 2020; which says “the Minister responsible for Commerce shall prescribe essential industries which may continue to operate during the national emergency”.

For those trading with our neighbours South Africa, they should note that South Africa has imposed further restrictions on their trade regulations and will, therefore, not accept any trade in non-essential goods

All businesses and entities that are not involved in the manufacturing, supply or provision of essential goods or services shall, from Friday the 3rd April 2020, cease to operate for the duration of the partial lockdown.

The essential services are as follows:

Food and Agriculture; which includes:

Those involved in the food value chain

Retail and consumer goods suppliers, which include:

Consumer Goods suppliers

Food Retailers e.g. food outlets, raw material suppliers and farmers

Those involved in the transportation, logistics and packaging of consumer goods

Other Retail Goods that support the medical industry e.g. bedding, linen and emergency clothing for hospitals, health workers and those caring for the sick

Network Infrastructure; which include:

Water, waste water and sanitation

Electricity suppliers

Renewable Energy suppliers

Gas suppliers

Fuel suppliers

Law enforcement

Defence, Safety and Security

Waste disposal

Fire and Emergency services

Mining and power stations

Medical and Health; which include:

Hospitals

Devices and Equipment

Pharmaceuticals

Funders

Doctors, nurses, paramedics e.t.c.

Forestry and Sawmills

For the production of disposable, health and hygiene products including toilet paper as well as for packaging for food and the health supply chain.

IT Systems and Telecommunications Finance and Insurance Tourism and Hospitality Communications e.g. Media Hardware Shops Public Transport and cross-border trade transport

These will operate under the guidelines that Government has issued.

For cross-border transport, this will be restricted to essential services as defined in Eswatini, South Africa and Mozambique

All essential services are still required to adhere to the directives and guidelines issued in respect of hygiene conditions and limitations of exposure to persons with COVID-19 in terms of Section 23 Sub-section 2 of the COVID-19 Regulations 2020.

These include the limitation of gatherings to 20, the practice of social distancing and the disinfection of work spaces and trolleys as well as sanitisation of workers and consumers.



