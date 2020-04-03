Learning Analytics Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

Learning Analytic

Learning Analytics Market Status; the Best Is Yet to Come

Learning Analytics Market to Witness Remarkable Growth” — Nidhi Bhawsar

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Learning Analytics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Learning Analytics Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Learning Analytics. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP SE (Germany), TIBCO Software Inc (United States), SAS Institute (United States), Tableau Software (United States), MicroStrategy Incorporated (United States), Alteryx (United States) and Saba Software (United States).

Learning analytics is the measurement, collection, analysis, and reporting of data about learners, and learning programs for purposes of understanding and optimizing learning, learning experiences, and its impact on an organization’s performance and act. Learning analytics is basically used for increasing the ability to make institutional decisions and empower students to make changes to their behavior that positively affects their learning. Increasing the adoption of big data analytics in education, training, and learning is projected the growth of the learning analytics market in the forecast period.

Market Trend

• Growing Improved Knowledge Flow and Learning Success across the Organization

Market Drivers

• Increasing People’s Expectation for Accountability and Transparency in the Educational Systems

• Rising Need for Data-Driven Decisions to Improve Education Quality

• Rising Individual Learning and Training and Growing Adoption of Mobile Learning Globally

Opportunities

• Technological Advancement and Development Reduce Cost through Managing Financial Performance as well as Learning and Academic Risk, and Complexity also reduced

• Cloud-Based Learning Analytics Solutions Creates Opportunities for Market

Restraints

• Poor Quality and Incorrectly Formatted Data from less Accessible Database System

• Lack of Awareness and Skilled Resources to Manage Education Analytics Solutions

The Global Learning Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), Application (Consulting, Maintenance, Training, Development), Components (Software, Services (Managed Services, Professional Services)), End-Users (Academic, Enterprise/Corporate), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises)

….

….

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Learning Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Learning Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Learning Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Learning Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Learning Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Learning Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Learning Analytics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Learning Analytics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

