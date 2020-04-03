There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,513 in the last 365 days.

Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its First Quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website - investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. E.T.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Friday, May 8, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Dial#: 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562
Webcast: investors.regencycenters.com
   

Replay

Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations

About Regency Centers Corporation

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Laura Clark
904 598 7831
LauraClark@RegencyCenters.com 

