TORONTO REGIONAL REAL ESTATE BOARD RELEASES RESALE HOUSING MARKET STATISTICS

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Regional Real Estate Board President Michael Collins announced that Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported 8,012 home sales through TRREB’s MLS® System in March 2020 – up by 12.3 per cent compared to 7,132 sales reported in March 2019.



However, despite a strong increase in sales for March 2020 as a whole, there was a clear break in market activity between the pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 periods. For the purposes of this release, the start of the post-COVID-19 period was the week beginning Sunday, March 15.

The overall March sales result was clearly driven by the first two weeks of the month. There were 4,643 sales reported in the pre-COVID-19 period, accounting for 58 per cent of total transactions and representing a 49 per cent increase compared to the first 14 days of March 2019.



There were 3,369 sales reported during the post-COVID-period – down by 15.9 per cent compared to the same period in March 2019.

“The overall sales result for March was strong relative to last year, but the impact of COVID-19 was certainly evident in the number of sales reported in the second half of March. Uncertainty surrounding the outbreak’s impact on the broader economy and the onset of the necessary social distancing measures resulted in the decline in sales since March 15. Sales figures for April will give us a better sense as to the trajectory of the market while all levels of government take the required action to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Mr. Collins.

“While COVID-19 has clearly had an impact on the housing market, the late March numbers still suggest that there is activity in the marketplace. TRREB continues to strongly recommend stopping in-person open houses and has provided its Members with guidelines for social distancing. TRREB’s professional development staff are working hard to educate its Members via webinars on using technology in innovative ways to conduct business virtually,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

For March as a whole, new listings were up by three per cent year-over-year to 14,424. However, similar to sales, new listings dropped on a year-over-year basis during the second half of the month (beginning March 15) by 18.4 per cent.

“Despite sales and listings trending lower in the second half of March, demand for ownership housing remained strong enough relative to listings to see the average selling price remain above last year’s levels, including during the last few days of the month. As we move through April, we will have a clearer view on how social distancing measures and broader economic conditions will influence sales and ultimately the pace of price growth,” said Jason Mercer, TRREB’s Chief Market Analyst.

The MLS® Home Price Index Composite Benchmark price was up by 11.1 per cent year-over-year in March 2020. The average selling price for March 2020 as a whole was $902,680 – up 14.5 per cent compared to March 2019. The average selling price for sales reported between March 15 and March 31, was $862,563 – down from the first half of March 2020, but still up by 10.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Preliminary Market Outlook Guidance

2020 started with a near-record pace for home sales in the first quarter and double-digit annual rates of price growth. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has clearly changed this year’s outlook. TRREB will be releasing a forecast update in mid-April, once we have a longer time series of data since the onset of the strong social distancing measures, the concern over economic growth and the related employment picture. However, TRREB is providing some initial guidance as follows:

If we see a peak in COVID-19 infections in the spring followed by a loosening of social distancing measures starting in the mid-to-late summer, then we could see a strengthening in the demand for ownership housing throughout the fall and into the winter. News of employees returning to work from furlough coupled with the continuation of extremely low mortgage rates could fuel this recovery.



As noted in the March figures, demand for ownership housing remained strong enough relative to listings in the second half of March to see average selling prices remain above last year’s levels. As we move through the spring, it is possible that we may see a moderation in price growth if market conditions soften due to a combination of slower sales and an uptick in listings. However, a resumption of tighter market conditions and an improving pace of price growth will likely occur as the market recovers in the fall of 2020 and winter of 2021.

Summary of TREB MLS® Sales and Average Price - March 1 - 31, 2020 2020 2019 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New

Listings City of Toronto ("416") 2,771 987,787 4,900 2,532 830,048 4,529 Rest of GTA ("905") 5,241 857,682 9,524 4,600 765,062 9,475 GTA 8,012 902,680 14,424 7,132 788,133 14,004





March 2019 and 2020 TRREB MLS® System Statistics Days 1 through 14 Compared to Days 15 through 31 Day Range Sales New Listings Average

Price March 2019 1st-14th 3,124 5,834 $797,851 15th-31st 4,008 8,170 $780,559 March 2020 1st-14th 4,643 7,756 $931,788 15th-31st 3,369 6,668 $862,563 Year-over-Year 1st-14th 48.6% 33.0% 16.8% % Change 15th-31st -15.9% -18.4% 10.5%





TREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type - March 1 - 31, 2020 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 833 2,927 3,760 1,465,826 1,005,999 1,107,870 Yr./Yr. % Change 25.1% 15.4% 17.4% 15.4% 10.6% 12.5% Semi-Detached 229 522 751 1,155,457 772,796 889,480 Yr./Yr. % Change 7.0% 17.0% 13.8% 13.2% 13.3% 12.3% Townhouse 292 1,096 1,388 834,201 690,848 721,006 Yr./Yr. % Change -0.3% 15.2% 11.6% 12.7% 11.9% 11.6% Condo Apartment 1,402 612 2,014 712,746 535,189 658,791 Yr./Yr. % Change 4.2% -0.2% 2.9% 18.1% 15.4% 17.7%





March 2020 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI Composite

(All Types) Single-Family

Detached Single-Family

Attached Townhouse Apartment TREB Total 11.06% 9.56% 10.65% 10.89% 13.41% Halton Region 14.59% 14.41% 12.50% 13.94% 16.47% Peel Region 13.04% 11.55% 12.94% 12.84% 17.15% City of Toronto 10.59% 7.99% 8.42% 6.68% 12.86% York Region 7.29% 6.26% 8.18% 8.31% 11.49% Durham Region 10.43% 9.64% 11.58% 11.44% 12.16% Orangeville 6.85% 6.82% 8.75% - - South Simcoe County1 4.94% -0.24% 7.55% - - 1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth





Annual Summary of TREB MLS® Sales and Average Price Year-to-Date 2020 2019 Sales Average

Price New

Listings Sales Average

Price New

Listings City of Toronto ("416") 6,841 963,947 11,054 5,811 820,383 10,975 Rest of GTA ("905") 12,979 852,280 21,833 10,271 750,017 22,313 GTA 19,820 890,822 32,887 16,082 775,443 33,288





Annual TREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type - Year-to-Date 2020 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 1,949 7,346 9,295 1,453,618 999,383 1,094,628 Yr./Yr. % Change 32.8% 32.0% 32.2% 15.6% 11.4% 12.6% Semi-Detached 500 1,244 1,744 1,146,871 750,049 863,817 Yr./Yr. % Change 4.8% 28.5% 20.7% 10.1% 11.5% 8.8% Townhouse 698 2,609 3,307 825,054 689,301 717,954 Yr./Yr. % Change 17.9% 23.4% 22.2% 8.5% 13.2% 11.8% Condo Apartment 3,653 1,597 5,250 708,053 531,668 654,398 Yr./Yr. % Change 12.7% 8.1% 11.3% 17.4% 16.4% 17.4% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

Media Inquiries:

Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager, Public Affairs

maryg@trebnet.net 416-443-8158

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.



www.trreb.ca/



https://www.facebook.com/groups/trebypn/

https://twitter.com/TheReal_TRREB

https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel

https://www.pinterest.com/trebhome/

http://www.linkedin.com/company/toronto-regional-real-estate-board/

http://www.trebwire.com/

https://www.instagram.com/thereal_trreb/

https://soundcloud.com/readytorealestate



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.