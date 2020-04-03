AI in IoT Market Update: Fast Change Strategies for 2021-2025 | IBM, Microsoft, Google, PTC, AWS

AI in IoT

3 Reasons Why AI in IoT Market May Earn Its Lofty Valuation

NJ NEW JERSEY, NJ NEW JERSEY, USA , April 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global AI in IoT Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global AI in IoT Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global AI in IoT. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), PTC (United States), AWS, Inc. (United States), Oracle (United States), General Electric (United States), Salesforce (United States), SAP (Germany) and Hitachi (Japan).

IoT is about connecting machines and making use of the data generated from those machines. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is about simulating intelligent behavior in machines of all kinds. Clearly an overlap. As IoT devices will generate vast amounts of data, then AI will be functionally necessary to deal with these huge volumes. Data is only useful if it creates an action. To make data actionable, it needs to be supplemented with context and creativity. Based on the component, the market has been segmented into platforms, software solutions, and services. Based on technology, the market has been classified into Ml and deep learning and natural language processing. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global AI in IoT market may see a growth rate of 26.2% and would reach the market size of USD16.5 Billion by 2024.

Market Drivers

• Effective Management of Data Generated From IoT Devices to Gain Valuable Insights

• Reduced Maintenance Cost and Downtime

Market Trend

• The Use of Automated Vacuum Cleaners

• Increased Self-driving vehicles

Restraints

• Lack of Skilled Workforce

Opportunities

• Real-Time Monitoring to Deliver an Exceptional Customer Experience

Challenges

• Data Security and Privacy Issues

• Maintenance and Update Issues

The Global AI in IoTis segmented by following Product Types:

Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Mobility, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defense, Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Technology (Ml and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing), Component (Platforms {Device Management, Application Management, Connectivity Management}, Software Solutions {Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Security, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, Network Bandwidth Management, Edge Solution}, Services {Professional Services (Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting), Managed Services})

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI in IoT Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global AI in IoT market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global AI in IoT Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global AI in IoT

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global AI in IoT Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global AI in IoT market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global AI in IoT Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global AI in IoT Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

