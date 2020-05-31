Pamela Jane Nye Okay with Maverick Nurse Moniker, Concerned with Nurse Hero Accolade, Rejects Nightingale 2.0 Comparison
Florence Nightingale, OM, RRC, DStJ was a trailblazing figure in nursing who greatly affected 19th- and 20th-century policies around proper medical care. She was known for her night rounds to aid the wounded, establishing her image as the 'Lady with the Lamp'
Pamela Jane Nye / Nursing Career Photo History (1974 - 2019)
Global nurse-thanking challenge and tuition-free continuing nurse education plans behind Florence Nightingale comparison to acclaimed California nurse
Save one life ... and you're a hero. Save a hundred lives ... and you're a nurse.”MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I don't consider myself a hero, and while flattered, it's also embarrassing when asked to compare myself with Florence Nightingale," explains Pamela Jane Nye. And given her 'Iowa nice' upbringing, people who know her are not surprised about Nye's "predictably humble" demeanor.
— Florence Nightingale, 'Notes on Nursing' (1860)
Still, there is that verifiable history of local, national, and global news media stories to support the "maverick nurse" or "Florence Nightingale 2.0" comparison argument., e.g., See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse! Team Challenge Invites America's Public to Unite and Collectively Thank 3.8+ Million Unsung Hero Nurses ... 'Maverick' Boss Breaks From Continuing Nurse Education Venue Stereotype … Retired UCLA Nurse Savings Replaces Pulled Sponsorship with Retirement Savings … California Nurse Turns Covid-19 Lemon to Lemonade … No-Fee Continuing Education - a Big Benefit to 4-Million Nurses.”
The argument for Nye-Nightingale comparison includes both are known for their innovative approach to educating nurses. And like Nightingale, Nye’s become a globally recognized name for her nurse image advocacy; she's also a provider of innovative continuing nurse education. Controversy resulting from breaking status quo nurse traditions is another deserved and mutually shared attribute. It's also the only comparison to which Nye pleads "guilty."
It's also Nye who leads the argument against the Nye-Nightingale comparison, stating, “While deeply humbled, there truly is no comparison when it comes to the sacrifices Florence made, beginning with the care she gave to wounded and dying military soldiers. The same applies to the life-saving nurse healthcare changes for which Florence was singularly responsible."
"What I can accept," Nye concedes, "is that Florence Nightingale was and remains a motivating influence for much of the nurse-related changes I've been able to accomplish, particularly" Nye adds, "those things I'm currently planning to accomplish."
By "those things," Nye's referring to her ambitious and innovative tuition-free continuing nurse education plans, and her even more ambitious Operation Scrubs’ See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse! Team Challenge.
Regarding her surprise retirement notice tendered after her story-book climb to the peak of an acclaimed nursing career, Nye explained, "I am blessed to have achieved all of my nursing career goals, and then some. Now I'm going to be a full-time nurse image advocate and innovative nurse educator. I want to champion positive nurse awareness. I want to change what and how nurses receive their license-required continuing education. I also want to find creative and tradition-changing ways to provide working nurses with scholarships for advanced nursing education degrees."
By month’s end, Nye plans to announce progress and specific details about Operation Scrubs' "See a Nurse-Thank a Nurse Team Challenge. That includes explaining how she expects to recruit 3.8+ million people to post online 'thank you collectively' messages honoring America's 3.8+ million registered nurses, plus another twenty million nurses worldwide."
When asked for a final comment, Nye smiled and quoted from Florence Nightingale’s (1860) ‘Notes on Nursing,’ stating, "Save one life ... and you're a hero. Save a hundred lives ... and you're a nurse.”
R. C. "Chuck" Foster
Operation Scrubs, Inc.
+1 800-627-6156
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
"I AM A NURSE!"