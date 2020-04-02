Intiva Health’s HIPAA-Compliant Secure Messaging Service Now Available on App Store®

Ready Doc™ Messaging, part of the Ready Doc suite of health care compliance solutions, enhances care team collaboration with real-time communications and streamlined clinical workflow in order to improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of a HIPAA compliance breach.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intiva Health is pleased to announce that the mobile version of Ready Doc™ Messaging is now available on the App Store® for iOS devices and will be available for Android devices on Google Play® soon.

A desktop version has been available for use by care teams of any size since mid-March.

Ready Doc Messaging is a secure, encrypted application that protects patient information and meets HIPAA guidelines. Users are able to manage digital PHI correspondence and streamline care team coordination via one accessible, user-friendly platform.

Common industry practices, such as the use of short messaging services (SMS) or personal electronic devices to transmit protected health information (PHI), opens the door for deficiencies in HIPAA compliance resulting in enormous monetary penalties for health care systems, which can range anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000 per violation—with an annual maximum of $1.5 million. A security breach of a patient’s PHI can have life-altering consequences for the individual, such as identity theft and inaccurate medical records.

Ready Doc Messaging offers a key feature set including:

Secure Messaging : All communication to and from the server is encrypted using TLS/SSL with authentication devices for client- and server-side.

: All communication to and from the server is encrypted using TLS/SSL with authentication devices for client- and server-side. Priority Messaging : High priority messages stay at the top of the recipient’s inbox and specify a unique alert for instant differentiation.

High priority messages stay at the top of the recipient’s inbox and specify a unique alert for instant differentiation. Message Forwarding : Messages can be forwarded to other colleagues with ease.

Messages can be forwarded to other colleagues with ease. Custom Groups : Customizable forum type discussions can be created for open and ongoing dialogue between colleagues and specific topics.

Customizable forum type discussions can be created for open and ongoing dialogue between colleagues and specific topics. Delivery Confirmation : Receive notifications instantly when messages have been sent. Check read status and more.

: Receive notifications instantly when messages have been sent. Check read status and more. Message Recall : Recall messages and attachments before they have been read.

Recall messages and attachments before they have been read. Secure Attachments : Securely attach and share instantly any type of media.

About Ready Doc:

Born out of years of experience in health care administration and practice management, the Ready Doc platform directly addresses the inefficiencies in health care credentialing. The platform presents an all-in-one solution in which medical professionals can complete credentialing and compliance requirements, leading to a significant increase in earnings potential. The new features strengthen compliance risk mitigation and further expedite the credentialing process.

About Intiva Health:

Intiva Health is reinventing health care credentialing with Ready Doc™, the first and only free credential management software that uses distributed ledger technology to create the most secure solution available on the market. Thousands of health care organizations and providers use the software to expedite the credentialing process from months to minutes, saving the industry significant time and money while reducing risk. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit IntivaHealth.com, Facebook or Twitter for more information.

