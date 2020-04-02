ANDALOU NATURALS CELEBRATES THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF EARTH DAY AND LAUNCHES AN INSTAGRAM CONTEST

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO NORTH BAY, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andalou Naturals , the first beauty brand to achieve 100% Non-GMO Project Verification on every single product, celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and invites fans of clean beauty and the Earth to contribute their favorite life hacks and tips for living a greener life for a chance to win a $100 shopping spree on Andalou.com. As a leader in the natural channel, Andalou Naturals remains committed to its values and mission to deliver high performance skincare and to support eco-friendly practices including cruelty-free standards.



To enter Andalou Naturals Earth Day Instagram contest, go to www.instagram.com/andalounaturals between April 1-7th, 2020 and share your daily hacks to living more sustainably in the comments for a chance to win a $100 store credit for Andalou.com. Three winners will be announced April 8th. Additionally, Andalou Naturals will turn the winning submissions into artwork and illustrations to be showcased on its Instagram page on Earth Day, reaching all clean beauty lovers.

“Life is more complicated than ever, so this Earth Day our aim is to celebrate the power of simple acts to improve the health of our skin, bodies and planet,” explained Alicia Richman, Global Senior Brand Manager for Andalou Naturals. “We believe that you should never have to compromise ethics in favor of efficacy and that high-performance formulas should be anchored in natural ingredients while remaining affordable. We are excited to learn how the Andalou Naturals community combines these same values to make their lives easier, while leaving the Earth better than they found it.”

In 2011, Andalou became the first beauty brand to achieve 100% Non-GMO Project Verification on every single product. Being non-genetically modified allows Andalou to create quality, efficacious formulas from nutrient-rich ingredients, grown without the use of pesticides and unnecessary harsh chemicals. Andalou products are 98% nature-derived, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegetarian (with a mostly vegan offering), gluten-free and cruelty-free (Andalou never tests on animals).

As pioneers in the natural beauty industry, Andalou Naturals was the first skin care company to ensure the purity of its ingredients through becoming 100% Non-GMO Verified, and the first to utilize the vitality of plants through Fruit Stem Cell Science. It enhances skin’s natural radiance, harnessing the power of nature to fortify and nourish the body’s essential building blocks while supercharging natural defense systems to create a luminous, energized appearance from head to toe. Andalou Naturals’ commitment to beauty through pure ingredients, innovative formulas, eco-friendly practices, and cruelty-free standards guides the brand’s formulation while its dedication to the empowerment of women lays a beautiful foundation for generations to come.

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX’s expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products. BWX’s family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and empowering women.

