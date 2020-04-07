NC Biotech Issues Open Letter to Indoor Dog Owners in the Time of Coronavirus

Kepley K9 Strategic Scent Stimulant: 3-month supply in easy-to-use dropper bottle available at Amazon for $11.99. A canine member of the Kepley team indoors and following the new guidelines.

Being able to focus your dog’s attention on the purpose of the walk can give you a lot more control and confidence when trying to maintain social distancing.” — Anthony Dellinger, Kepley BioSystems president

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kepley BioSystems Inc, a North Carolina biotech, has issued an open letter to dog owners announcing a 40% price reduction in its canine olfactory stimulant. Effective immediately, a 3-month supply of Kepley K9Strategic Scent Stimulant will be available at Amazon for $11.99. The company hopes this move will make the product more accessible for customers trying to stay safe in public spaces and make the most of outdoor exercise periods while following coronavirus guidelines.Building on prior research sponsored by the National Science Foundation, the company identified naturally occurring molecules that stimulate canine defecation during characteristic “sniff searching” behavior. They blended these botanicals into a safe, simple-to-use product offered as, “the solution for the dawdling dog.” In field testing, 3 out of 4 dogs demonstrated more timely defecation after applying a single drop to the dog’s front paw just before going outside. In a shelter evaluation, 100% of the rescues had a similar response to the patent-pending olfactory stimulant.“Before this pandemic, Kepley K9 offered a convenient way to help enjoy more exercise and play time with your dog and spend less time just inching along, as so many do,” said Kepley president, Anthony Dellinger. “We also studied it for helping orient rescues for more successful adoptions; but now, just being able to focus your dog’s attention on the purpose of the walk can give you a lot more control and confidence when trying to maintain social distancing.”“For essential workers, leaving beloved pets indoors after ‘unsuccessful walks’ is a greater concern than ever,” said Lee Robertson, director of scientific communications and operations, “and for everyone staying home, we hope the product can help make the most of specified ‘exercise’ periods while sharing a whole new 24/7 indoor relationship with their best friends.”The open letter is available online at www.KepleyK9.com , along with links to the product development publications. Kepley K9 Strategic Scent Stimulant is available at Amazon. ###About Kepley BioSystems:Kepley BioSystems is a North Carolina-based life sciences biotech operating out of Gateway Research Park (GRP) in collaboration with the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN), comprised of a partnership between the North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University (NCA&T) and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG). Kepley BioSystems was founded in 2013 with a mission to emerge disruptive innovations to achieve global solutions. Having been primarily grant-funded to date, Kepley is seeking commercial partners and/or equity investors to help realize its full potential in multi-billion dollar markets across the company’s project portfolio. For more information, visit: https://www.kepleybiosystems.com/



