Coronavirus - Nigeria: Ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

On the 2nd of April 2020, ten(10) new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

• Till date, one hundred and eighty-four(184) cases have been confirmed, twenty(20) cases have been discharged and two deaths from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria. • Of the ten (10) new cases reported on the 2nd of April, seven (7) in Lagos and three(3) are in FCT. • All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care. • A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activitie



