Boss Fight Studio Launches Online Action Figure Customization Classes

Boss Fight Studio expands their fan favorite figure customization class to a new online platform amid quarantine

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boss Fight Studio announces their new online action figure customization class. Their fan favorite Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. action figure line is fully customizable, which empowers collectors to build their own characters using pieces from the range.



“Taking the in-person customization class we’ve held at previous conventions online was something we’d been talking about for a while,” says Erik Arana, Partner and Art Director at Boss Fight Studio, “our fans worldwide are often disappointed when they can’t be at one of the convention classes so this will allow everyone access.”

The versatility of the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. line has built a deep fanbase of customizers. A few times a year Boss Fight runs a customizer contest to give their fans a platform to share and inspire. Hundreds of entries get submitted each time the contest is run.

“We’ve been trying to find new ways to entertain our customers during quarantine,” says Catrina Arana, Partner and Art Director at Boss Fight Studio. “We released a free short story featuring some of our most popular characters and got a lot of positive feedback so we continued to push on virtual entertainment ideas. The virtual customizing class was a natural next step for us.”

The class will convene every Tuesday night at 5pm ET for a month via Zoom. Students will receive a box with numbered bags of parts prior to the start of the class. Each week one bag will be opened, and the Boss Fight experts will lead the class through how to paint and modify those pieces. The final character assembly will be a fun surprise.

“We really hope our fans will love this virtual social gathering,” says Erik Arana. “We’re excited for the initial enthusiasm and even have a waitlist going so we may add more classes if there’s enough interest. These are challenging times and we’re just glad we can still connect and entertain our fans.”

To hear more about the class or to join in, visit bossfightshop.com and search for “online customizing class.”

About Boss Fight Studio

Boss Fight Studio (BFS) is a creator-owned company focused on high-quality, collectible toys. BFS products are known for having multiple articulation points, which allow for innovative and creative poses. The H.A.C.K.S. line is also fully customizable, which empowers collectors to build their own characters using pieces from the range. For more information reach out to BFS at press@bossfightstudio.com or visit bossfightstudio.com.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.