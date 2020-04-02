UMH PROPERTIES, INC. DECLARES COMMON AND PREFERRED DIVIDENDS

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 2, 2020, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock of $0.18 per share payable June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020. The Company’s annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.72 per share.

Also, on April 2, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share for the period from March 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020, on the Company’s 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020. Series B preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $2.00 per share.

In addition, on April 2, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.421875 per share for the period from March 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020, on the Company’s 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020. Series C preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.6875 per share.

Furthermore, on April 2, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3984375 per share for the period from March 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020, on the Company’s 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020. Series D preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.59375 per share.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,100 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

# # # # #

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

Juniper Business Plaza

3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C

Freehold, NJ 07728

(732) 577-9997

Fax: (732) 577-9980



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.