Bank OZK Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) expects to report first quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Management’s comments on the first quarter of 2020 will be released simultaneously with the earnings press release and will be available on the Bank’s investor relations website.



Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, April 24, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (international) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). The passcode for this playback is 5272316. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s investor relations website ir.ozk.com under Company News/Webcasts .

GENERAL INFORMATION



Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK is the #1 capitalized bank among the nation’s top 100 banks by asset size, based on Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio at December 31, 2019, according to data obtained from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Bank OZK was named Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $23.56 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2019. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at http://ir.ozk.com . To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

Investor Relations Contact: Tim Hicks, (501) 978-2336 Media Contact: Susan Blair, (501) 978-2217







