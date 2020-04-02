Code Dx Expands Team with Industry Experts to Accelerate Growth

The Company has Hired Martin Weber as SVP of Worldwide Sales and Named Curtis Bragdon VP of Public Sector

/EIN News/ -- NORTHPORT, N.Y., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code Dx, Inc. , a provider of an award-winning application security management solution that automates and accelerates the discovery, prioritization, and risk management of software vulnerabilities, today announced the addition of Martin (Marty) Weber as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and the elevation of Curtis Bragdon to Vice President, Business Development and Public Sector. This announcement comes on the heels of John Stewart, former Chief Security and Trust Officer at Cisco Systems, being named to the company’s Board of Directors.



“We expect 2020 to be a year of rapid growth for Code Dx,” said Dr. Anita D’Amico , CEO at Code Dx. “Marty Weber is a seasoned and highly accomplished sales executive who will help us to expand our business on a global scale. His background in sales in the cybersecurity space will prove invaluable to the Code Dx team as we accelerate our growth in the emerging Application Security Orchestration and Correlation market.”

Weber is a proven, successful sales executive with significant experience in cybersecurity and application development at both the Fortune 100 and start-up levels. He spent 10 years at Cisco, where he was the Vice President, Americas, Global Security Sales Organization, managing a team of almost 200 sales professionals. He was also the SVP Worldwide Sales for start-up ThreatQuotient, Inc. and the Principal for Salefish Point Services. Weber earned his BSBA from Georgetown University and his MBA in International Studies from George Washington University.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Code Dx team,” said Weber. “It is rare to find a cybersecurity start-up with numerous customers, a high renewal rate, and ARR (annual recurring revenue) in the millions. In addition, during my brief tenure as a consultant prior to joining the company, I witnessed the response from Global 2000 prospects to the Code Dx application security orchestration and correlation platform. It was clear that Code Dx has the makings of being a standout in the fast-growing software vulnerability risk mitigation marketspace.”

Curtis Bragdon joined Code Dx in 2016 as Director of Sales. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing all government sales as well as strategic partnerships for Code Dx. He has more than 15 years of technical sales experience and partnership building in the application security market.

Dr. D’Amico commented, “Curtis has been a key figure in building Code Dx revenues from the earliest stages of our company to our current success. His technical expertise in AppSec and business acumen have also been instrumental in Code Dx building strategic partnerships.”

About Code Dx

Code Dx, Inc. provides an award-winning application security management solution that orchestrates, automates, and consolidates results from AppSec testing tools. Organizations use Code Dx to significantly reduce testing and risk assessment time, lower costs, and maintain a central system of record for tracking AppSec processes. For more information, please visit www.CodeDx.com .

