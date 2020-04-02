2020 Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program AMR Cancelled

Due to announcements from federal and state government leaders concerning COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Energy is cancelling the 2020 Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program Annual Merit and Peer Review Meeting scheduled for May 19–21 in Arlington, Virginia.

We will share any additional information as soon as we can, including any follow up that may be accomplished remotely. Preregistered participants will receive an email from H2AMR@ORAU.org with information on the process for refunding registration fees and cancelling hotel reservations.

Thank you for your understanding. If you have any questions, please email us at H2AMR@orau.org.