Vector Solutions Releases Complimentary EMS Training for Law Enforcement Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support solutions for the world’s most critical industries, is offering law enforcement personnel complimentary access to three of its online EMS training courses as free educational resources during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

Aerosol Transmissible Diseases

Respiratory Protection

EMS Protecting Yourself from Influenza

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to impact the United States, law enforcement personnel are tasked with new challenges when enforcing quarantine mandates and protecting communities. The three hours of training, provided through Vector’s award-winning TargetSolutions brand, offer law enforcement personnel with valuable safety best practices and critical information to help prevent infection.

“As a training and operations solution for public safety agencies, it is our duty to help serve the first responders putting their lives on the line every day during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President for Vector Solutions. “By providing these EMS training courses at no cost, law enforcement agencies can better understand how airborne pathogens are transmitted, how to properly utilize protective equipment, and how to protect themselves and others.”

Counties across the nation are implementing closures of businesses, schools, parks, and other communal spaces due to COVID-19. As a result, law enforcement agencies must enforce temporary closures while protecting communities, putting them at risk of exposure to the virus. These online courses cover key lessons to protect personnel and support effective performance during this public health crisis.

Aerosol Transmissible Diseases is based on the ATD standard written by Cal/OSHA in 2009 as a direct result of SARS, Avian Influenza and the Novel Influenza H1N1. Lessons in this course address how airborne pathogens are emitted from an infected person.

Respiratory Protection provides information on the selection, use, and maintenance of respiratory protective devices so that they may be used in a safe and effective manner.

EMS Protecting Yourself from Influenza explores the varied viral mediums that cause influenza and other upper respiratory infections. The evidence-based lessons cover how the annual inoculation comes to be, transmission vectors, mortality and morbidity.

These courses can be accessed online at https://www.targetsolutions.com/free-covid-19-training-for-law-enforcement.

TargetSolutions’ parent company, Vector Solutions, is committed to serving the everyday heroes of local communities. When the coronavirus affected organizations, schools and neighborhoods, Vector Solutions released a series of complimentary COVID-19 video courses through its Vector Cares Program.

Vector Cares combines business and philanthropic efforts to provide education resources and strengthen and improve outcomes. If you’re interested in learning more about Vector Solutions, please contact us today at (800) 840-8046.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers approximately 9,000 courses written by over 420 subject matter experts and reaches over 13 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About TargetSolutions

TargetSolutions, a Vector Solutions brand, delivers award-winning, real-time training and record-keeping solutions to the fire services, emergency medical services, risk pools, cities and municipalities, law enforcement and public works industries. The company provides engaging, accredited online training courses, cutting-edge software applications, and dynamic performance management solutions to help make organizations safer, more capable, and more compliant. For more information, visit www.targetsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @TargetSolutions and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/TargetSolutions.

Kara Schafer Vector Solutions 8138642664 kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com



