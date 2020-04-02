RealTime Conference Kicks Off With Free Online Sessions

First Event will Focus on Architecture, Virtual Production, Automotive, Telepresence, Avatars, Intelligent Agents and Digital Humans; Additional Events Planned for May and June

Today, the RealTime Conference announces the launch of a series of virtual events, bringing some of the world's leading experts to a computer near you. Kicking off April 6-7, anyone can now become part of the growing online community and hear industry leaders and innovators from Intel, Epic Games, Google, Facebook, Adobe, Activision, Daimler, Spatial, sHoP Architects, Weta Digital, Digital Domain, Morphosis Architects, Pixar and more discuss advances, practical applications and the future of real-time technology across several major markets. All sessions are open to the public, and best of all, registration is free.

“The current situation has shown us how vital it is for people to remain connected, even when they can’t physically engage,” said Jean-Michel Blottière, founder of the RealTime Conference. “Our mission to create a platform for innovators to meet and share ideas is more important than ever, which is why we are planning to share this with everyone for free.”

Virtual attendees will be able to engage directly with both presenters and peers through a series of demonstrations and discussions, with live sessions timed to allow the maximum number of visitors from around the world. Sessions will range from topics like crafting virtual architecture in real-time and engaging customers with interactive experiences, to real-time pipelines in film — including utilizing media & entertainment previz for automotive design and production — and the making of digital humans. Experts will also discuss how companies can address the current world climate, and how real-time technology can prepare them for the future.

The April event will also feature multiple keynote addresses, beginning with a presentation and Q&A from Google VR’s senior staff engineer, Paul Debevec. Later that day, David Morin, industry management, Media & Entertainment for Epic Games and executive director for the Academy Software Foundation, will offer a look at virtual production in film and TV, including a special section on The Mandalorian. The second day will feature a discussion and Q&A with Sebastien Deguy, vice president, 3D & Immersive, and Professor Tamy Boubekeur, director of research, 3D & Immersive, both from Adobe.

Additional speakers include:

Elizabeth Baron – Vice president, Immersive Solutions - Silverdraft; Former immersive realities technical specialist - Ford Motor Company

Alex Coulombe – Co-founder - Agile Lens

Shahram Izadi – Director - Google; Co-founder and CTO - PerceptiveIO

Pol Jeremias-Vila – Lead graphics engineer - Pixar Animation Studios; SIGGRAPH 2021 chair

Rob Legato – Visual effects supervisor and director/cameraman

Kim Libreri – CTO - Epic Games

Laura Longworth – Innovation and emerging technology lead AR/VR - Daimler Trucks North America

Vladimir Mastilovic – Founder, Owner, CEO - 3Lateral Studio

David Morin – Industry management, Media & Entertainment - Epic Games; Executive director - Academy Software Foundation

Jan Pflueger – Founder & advisor - AdvisXR

– Founder & advisor - AdvisXR Dan Ring – Head of research - Foundry

A complete program for the April RealTime Conference event can be found here.

After the conclusion of each event, select sessions and highlights will be made available on demand, creating an open resource for anyone looking to expand their knowledge of real-time.



Following the April event, the RealTime Conference will return on Monday, May 4, with a fresh group of speakers covering new topics and industries. A third event is also planned for Monday, June 8, with additional events possible throughout the rest of 2020. The RealTime Conference is organized in cooperation with the Visual Effects Society (VES) and is sponsored by founding partners Intel and Epic Games, along with leading partners Adobe, Foundry, HP and Sony. See the full list of partners here.

About RealTime Conference

The RealTime Conference was founded as a means of bringing businesses, technology and policy leaders together to discuss and highlight the potential of real-time graphics and data. The conference was founded by Jean-Michel Blottière, Dave Gougé and Thomas Haegele, connecting decades of technological and event planning experience. Blottière and Haegele previously collaborated in overseeing FMX before founding the RealTime Conference, while Gougé has put together over 100 events as curator and host. They are joined by Manny Francisco, the former VP of advanced creative technology for NBCU/DreamWorks Animation, and more. The full RTC team can be found here.

The RealTime Conference is also supported by the RTC Advisory Board, a group dedicated to bringing people together while offering recommendations to strengthen the program. The full list of RTC Board members can be found here.

The fully virtual events will allow participants the opportunity to engage with experts across multiple industries to see the enabling technologies and present-day applications. Focused collaborative sessions offer creative collisions across industries and help spark new ideas. The RealTime Conference is about shaping the future.

