Bottomline To Assist Small Businesses Applying for Funding

Company to provide technology access for CARES Act “Paycheck Protection Program” Loan Applications

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced an initiative to help the nation’s banks provide assistance and relief to small businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bottomline will provide banks with a simplified SBA loan application platform to originate online loan applications under the “Paycheck Protection Program”. Bottomline is making this platform available to any bank at no cost.



For banks providing SBA loans under the “Paycheck Protection Program”, Bottomline is offering a technology platform for simplified loan origination, specifically tailored to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) application requirements. Based on Bottomline’s online account opening technology, the platform is designed to provide a pre-configured application workflow and intuitive user experience. While loans and emergency funding are essential for the survival of many small businesses, providing access to those programs and funds can be a challenge for banks particularly at a time when visiting physical branches is interrupted or limited. To help with this challenge Bottomline will provide its digital business account opening, fraud management and onboarding platform, free of charge, to banks serving small business customers, helping them deliver digital access to the critically needed SBA guaranteed funding programs.

“We saw an opportunity to help in this crisis,” said Rob Eberle, CEO, Bottomline Technologies. “We are not set up to sew masks or to manufacture ventilators. We do have technology that can help provide funding to the 30 million impacted small businesses that are so vital to the country’s economy and its employment. We are making this technology available free of any charges or cost. This is our small part in standing up to this unprecedented global challenge. We hope others will find a way to do the same.”

Banks interested in leveraging Bottomline’s SBA loan application and digital access solutions can contact SBARelief@bottomline.com .

About Bottomline Technologies:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of banks and corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com .





Media Contact:

Christine Nurnberger

Bottomline Technologies

cnurnberger@bottomline.com

(603) 812-3742



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.