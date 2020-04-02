650 Group Reports that Enterprise Wireless LAN declined 3% Y/Y in 4Q19

2020 Market Forecast Reduced to Reflect Health Crisis

/EIN News/ -- PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly released report issued by 650 Group, revenues of the Enterprise Plus Outdoor Wireless LAN market declined 3%. For the full year 2019, Enterprise Plus Outdoor Wireless LAN was flat, following very strong 2018 results.



“The WLAN market weakened on a year-over-year basis in the second calendar half of 2019, in part because of exceptionally strong growth in the second half of 2018, especially in the US market,” said Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst and Founder of 650 Group. “As a result of the coronavirus lockdowns announced in March, we expect certain verticals like healthcare and use cases like remote working to experience increases in demand. However, we expect a re-thinking of the campus environment, and with reduced employment, we anticipate a net reduction in spending on Enterprise-class WLAN systems in 2020. We expect fast transitions toward cloud-managed WiFi and Wi-Fi 6E systems over the next year,” continued DePuy.

Cloud-managed Wireless LAN revenues associated with Enterprises experienced significant growth in 2019. If Cloud-managed revenues are added to Enterprise Plus Outdoor Wireless LAN revenues, full-year revenues experienced modest growth. Cloud-Managed Wireless LAN revenues are expected to grow in double-digits on a Y/Y basis for the next few years. In 2019, vendors that took revenue share in the Enterprise Plus Outdoor Wireless LAN market included Cisco Systems, Extreme Networks, Huawei, and Juniper Networks. The newly published includes analysis on other vendors, as well, including Adtran, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Allied Telesis, Arista Networks, Cambium Networks, Commscope, DasanZhone, Edgecore, Engenius, Everest Networks, HPE Aruba, Lancom, Ruijie, Samsung, Sundray, and Ubiquiti.

For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. 650 Group focuses on leading-edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.