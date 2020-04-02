TCF Bank commits to $100,000 match incentive towards the University of Minnesota Emergency Fund for Covid-19 Response

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCF Bank, in its efforts to provide crucial support to Minnesota’s frontline health care workers and accelerate innovations directed at tackling the COVID-19 health crisis, has announced a $100,000 match incentive program in collaboration with University of Minnesota (UMN) Emergency Fund for Covid-19 response.



As the largest health system in Minnesota and the federally designated infectious disease containment center for the Upper Midwest, the University of Minnesota has a mandate to lead in the response to COVID-19.





For TCF Bank, supporting and strengthening the communities it serves has always been the bank’s purpose. The challenges being faced today by local hospital workers are straining even the most prepared plans for health epidemics of this type. TCF Bank leadership wanted to make a financial commitment that could have a meaningful impact in this fight to help Minnesotans and people around the world prevail against a common enemy. By offering the match incentive, it is hoped other businesses and individuals, who have the financial strength to do so, will donate what they can afford during these unsettling and uncertain times.





“Our hospital workers and first responders need immediate support to keep our community safe and strong,” said Craig R. Dahl, president and chief executive officer of TCF Financial Corporation. “Our support for the University of Minnesota Emergency Fund for COVID-19 response, together with other individuals and businesses, will boost the amazing and comprehensive efforts of those who are putting their lives on the line for the benefit of us all.”





This UMN Emergency Fund provides urgent and vital resources where they are needed most on the front lines in caring for patients and the people who care for them. Funds are also being deployed to advance the development of new diagnostics and treatments critical to addressing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.





“At times of crisis, this fund allows us to immediately deploy resources where they can make the most impact to support patients and frontline caregivers, and to accelerate emerging research and necessary innovations for treatments and cures,” said Jakub Tolar, M.D., Dean of the Medical School and Vice President of Clinical Affairs, University of Minnesota. “We are grateful for TCF for leading the community response with this incredible match incentive. We are truly humbled by our business and civic leaders and we know match incentives like TCF has provided, truly allows everyone to do their part in tackling this pandemic.”





Anyone wanting to make a gift, knowing that their impact will be doubled, can visit https://z.umn.edu/tcfmatch





TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $46 billion in total assets and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. TCF has more than 500 branches primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. TCF also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses. For more information, visit tcfbank.com.





The Office of Academic Clinical Affairs is reimagining health by driving innovation and discovery through collaborations across the University, advancing interprofessional care and training, and being a strong partner to the state, industry and community.

Jake Ricker (Media) University of Minnesota (763) 443-1987 rick0127@umn.edu Tom Wennerberg (Media) TCF Bank (248) 498-2872 news@tcfbank.com Timothy Sedabres (Investors) TCF Bank (952) 745-2766 investor@tcfbank.com



